Up on the Marquee: SAINT JOAN starring Condola Rashad

Feb. 16, 2018  

Manhattan Theatre Club's new Broadway production of Saint Joan, written by Nobel Prize in Literature and Academy Award winner Bernard Shaw and directed by Tony Award winner Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes, Proof), starring three-time Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad (A Doll's House, Part 2, "Billions"), will begin previews Tuesday, April 3, 2018 ahead of a Wednesday, April 25, 2018 opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Three-time Tony Award nominee Condola Rashad (A Doll's House, Part 2) will star as one of history's greatest heroines in a major new production of Bernard Shaw's epic work directed by Daniel Sullivan (Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes). Set in 15th century France, Saint Joan follows a country girl whose mysterious visions propel her into elite circles. When the nation's rulers become threatened by her popularity and influence, they unite to bring her down and she finds herself on trial for her life. This timeless and powerful play dramatizes the limits of an individual in a society dominated by overwhelming political and religious forces.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: SAINT JOAN starring Condola Rashad
