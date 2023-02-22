Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Up on the Marquee: PETER PAN GOES WRONG

Peter Pan Goes Wrong will open April 19, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

Feb. 22, 2023  

Peter Pan Goes Wrong, the international comedy sensation from Mischief, will premiere on Broadway with a limited engagement starting March 17, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre (243 West 47th Street) on Broadway. The official opening is set for April 19, 2023.

Co-written by Mischief company members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields, Peter Pan Goes Wrong is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring. The play sees the 'Cornley Drama Society' back on stage battling technical hitches, flying mishaps and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M Barrie's much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland?

The cast of Peter Pan Goes Wrong on Broadway includes Chris Leask, Henry Lewis, Ellie Morris, Charlie Russell, Jonathan Sayer, Henry Shields, Greg Tannahill and Nancy Zamit.

Peter Pan Goes Wrong is directed by Adam Meggido, with set designs by Simon Scullion, costumes by Roberto Surace, lighting by Matt Haskins, sound by Ella Wahlström, co-composed by Richard Baker and Rob Falconer.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

What is Mischief? Mischief shows can currently be watched all over the globe with their award-winning smash hit The Play That Goes Wrong currently playing in London and New York. Their next show, Peter Pan Goes Wrong, will premiere with a limited engagement starting March 17, 2023 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Recap all the latest from Mischief with these videos!

