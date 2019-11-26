Up on the Marquee: HARRY CONNICK, JR. - A CELEBRATION OF COLE PORTER Comes to Broadway

Harry Connick, JR.-A Celebration of Cole Porter comes to Broadway for a three-week limited engagement beginning Saturday, December 7th ahead of a Thursday, December 12th official opening night.

Check out photos of the marquee below!

Featuring a vibrant, 25-piece orchestra and a modern, multi-media presentation, this entirely new production brings back to Broadway both the magic of Cole Porter's compositions and one of the world's most celebrated live performers. Connick will delight audiences with a signature style that has been called by The New York Times "blatantly seductive" while celebrating Porter's peerless contribution to the Great American Songbook.

This all-new production is conceived and directed by Harry Connick, Jr., with scenic design by Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Beowulf Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Ken Billington.

Harry Connick, JR.-A Celebration of Cole Porter had its world premiere at the Durham Performing Arts Center on September 21st . The News & Observer said, "Connick has created a spirited, theatrical tribute to Porter's classic songs, with delightful surprises." A national tour will kick off in the 2020-21 season following the Broadway engagement.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



