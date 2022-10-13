Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Christmas Carol Live
Up on the Marquee: A CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Christmas Carol will open on Broadway on November 21, 2022.

Oct. 13, 2022  

Jefferson Mays' universally celebrated, one man virtuoso, tour-de-force performance in Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol will be coming to Broadway this holiday season for a strictly limited 66-performance engagement at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

Preview performances for A Christmas Carol will begin Tuesday, November 8 with an official opening night set for Monday, November 21 in a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, January 1, 2023.

In this A Christmas Carol unlike any other - past, present or future, Jefferson Mays plays more than 50 roles, including a potato, in a virtuosic, master class of a performance that must be seen to be believed.

Directed by the acclaimed, two-time Tony Award® nominee Michael Arden, adapted by Mays, Susan Lyons, and Arden, and conceived by Arden and Tony Award nominee Dane Laffrey, A Christmas Carol had a wildly acclaimed world premiere in 2018 at Los Angeles' Geffen Playhouse. In the winter of 2020, at the height of the pandemic, producer Hunter Arnold released a special filmed version of the production as way for theaters across the country to raise money and bring the magic of A Christmas Carol To 84 partner theaters across the country.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the Nederlander Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

