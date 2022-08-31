Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
1776
Click Here for More on 1776

Up on the Marquee: 1776

1776 begins preview performances on Friday, September 16, 2022

Aug. 31, 2022  

Roundabout Theatre Company will soon present the new Broadway production of the Tony Award-winning musical, 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, and co-produced with the American Repertory Theater.

The Broadway cast of 1776 includes Crystal Lucas-Perry as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys. Additional Standbys will be announced at a later date. The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

1776 begins preview performances on Friday, September 16, 2022 and opens officially on Thursday, October 6, 2022. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, January 8, 2023 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? This Tony Award-winning Best Musical is tuneful, funny, and constantly surprising, especially in this revolutionary new production from directors Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus. You may never think about our country-who we are and why-the same way again.

Check out photos of the new marquee at the American Airlines Theatre below!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

