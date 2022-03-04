Uncle Function Continues 2022 Residency At Asylum NYC

Uncle Function, returns to Asylum NYC on Friday, March 11th at 7:30pm after their SOLD-OUT February show.

The Uncles will also be joined by very special guests, including Guest Uncle Brittany McDonald (Mr. Robot), returning Guest Uncle Joseph Lymous (JFL New Faces), and stand-up by TikTok sensation & comedian Hannah Pilkes (Vulture's 2021 Comics You Should Know).

For over six years, Uncle Function has performed sold-out runs at several of NYC's most storied comedy institutions, including the UCB Theater and People's Improv Theater. They've been joined by numerous special guests, including Chloe Fineman (SNL), John Early (Search Party), Gary Richardson (SNL), Jelani Remy (Ain't Too Proud/B'way), Ana Fabrega (Los Espookies/HBO) and many more!

Uncle Function's performance will take place at Asylum NYC - 307 West 26th Street New York, NY. The show is open to anyone with proof of vaccination. Tickets are $20, and can be purchased here:

https://www.seetickets.us/event/Uncle-Function-730PM/467212?ttc=1230124

Uncle Function has been hailed as "one of the smartest, silliest, and most seductively satisfying shows around!" by BroadwayWorld.com. NY TheatreGuide has warned: "You really need to take the opportunity to see this group before the apocalypse happens."

Uncle Function is a sketch comedy group based in New York City. It was formed in 2015 with the help of Tony Award-winning producer Ken Davenport (Kinky Boots, Once On This Island ). Uncle Function is written by and features Chris Cafero (Inventing Anna/Netflix, The Other Two/Comedy Central), Russell Daniels (UCB Maude Night) , Jessica Frey (The Characters/Netflix), Douglas Goodhart ("Discover Card Guy"), and Gianmarco Soresi (Hustlers, Deception/ABC).

Since their inception, The Uncles have performed at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater (UCB), Davenport Theatre, Broadway Comedy Club, The Tank Theater, Ensemble Studio Theatre and The Peoples Improv Theater. They have headlined Toronto Sketch Festival and NYC SketchFest. Their work has been featured on ABC, Funny or Die, HuffPost, and more. These Uncles, just like your real uncles, will make you laugh, cry, think, feel moderately uncomfortable and then send you back to your parents, forever changed.