US Citizens To Be Charged 25% Tariff At Brighton Fringe Comedy Show

A UK theatre production is drawing international attention for a controversial pricing policy aimed at American audiences. The Treason Show, a long-running satirical revue performing as part of the Brighton Fringe festival, will impose a 25% surcharge on U.S. citizens attending the show - unless they can prove they are affiliated with the Democratic Party, in which case they will receive a 10% discount.

The show’s organizers stated that the pricing decision is a satirical response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent tariff announcements. On April 2, Trump declared a range of import taxes in what he called “liberation day,” including a 10% tariff on goods from the UK and a 25% tariff on car imports. A week later, on April 9, Trump suspended most of the tariffs for 90 days following global market instability, while increasing tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Treason Show is known for its fast-paced comedy and political satire, featuring a rotating team of over 30 writers. It combines sharp political commentary with local references and musical numbers.

Tickets begin at £18.50 and are available through the show’s official website.

