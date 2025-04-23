News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

US Citizens To Be Charged 25% Tariff At Brighton Fringe Comedy Show

The Treason Show at Brighton Fringe will charge Americans more - unless they prove Democratic Party affiliation

By: Apr. 23, 2025
US Citizens To Be Charged 25% Tariff At Brighton Fringe Comedy Show Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A UK theatre production is drawing international attention for a controversial pricing policy aimed at American audiences. The Treason Show, a long-running satirical revue performing as part of the Brighton Fringe festival, will impose a 25% surcharge on U.S. citizens attending the show - unless they can prove they are affiliated with the Democratic Party, in which case they will receive a 10% discount.

The show’s organizers stated that the pricing decision is a satirical response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent tariff announcements. On April 2, Trump declared a range of import taxes in what he called “liberation day,” including a 10% tariff on goods from the UK and a 25% tariff on car imports. A week later, on April 9, Trump suspended most of the tariffs for 90 days following global market instability, while increasing tariffs on Chinese imports to 125%.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Treason Show is known for its fast-paced comedy and political satire, featuring a rotating team of over 30 writers. It combines sharp political commentary with local references and musical numbers.

Tickets begin at £18.50 and are available through the show’s official website.

Browse BroadwayWorld's Fringe & Theater Festival Database here.

 


Videos