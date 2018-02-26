VIDEO: PRETTY WOMAN Marquee Goes Up on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on PRETTY WOMAN

Pretty Woman will be walking down 41st Street soon and now the whole block knows it. This afternoon, the show tweeted the installation of its marquee at the historic Nederlander Theater. Check out the Instagram post below!

Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will star Samantha Barks (Les Miserables) as 'Vivian' opposite Tony Award winner and Grammy Award winner Steve Kazee (Once) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'Philip Stuckey,' and Kingsley Leggs (Sister Act) as 'James Morse' in a company of 24 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calí, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke, Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse McGraw Wildman and Darius Wright.

Tickets now on sale for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL on Broadway and for the Chicago world premiere engagement.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke, and casting by Telsey + Company. 101 Productions, Ltd.is the Executive Producer and General Manager.

The world premiere of Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL at Broadway In Chicago's Oriental Theatre (24 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) begins performances Tuesday, March 13, 2018, for a strictly limited five-week engagement. Visit www.BroadwayInChicago.comfor tickets and more information.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway on Friday, July 20, 2018, at The Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with an official opening night of Thursday, August 16, 2018.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is produced by Paula Wagner, Nice Productions, LPO, New Regency Productions, Roy Furman, James L. Nederlander, Caiola Productions, Hunter Arnold, Ed Walson, Michael Cassel Group, Stage Entertainment, Ambassador Theatre Group and The John Gore Organization.

One of the most beloved romantic comedy films of all time, Pretty Woman was produced by Arnon Milchan (New Regency Productions) and swept the world off its feet in 1990 reinventing the romantic comedy genre by making the world believe in happily-ever-after.

Related Articles