UN CHICO NORMAL By Martin Chamorro Opens FUERZAfest 2023

'Un Chico Normal' is a play filled with captivating twists, turns, and a generous dose of humor.

By:
'Un Chico Normal' by Martin Chamorro will have its highly anticipated world premiere next week at the 8th season of FUERZAfest, the Latinx LGBTQ+ Arts Festival organized by the Hispanic Federation.

Written and directed by Chamorro, 'Un Chico Normal' reflects upon the crucial coming out moment most of us in the LGBTQ+ family have gone through more than once and probably have witnessed countless others. It can be terrifying, beautiful and heartbreaking, but most of all and luckily in the long run: liberating.

This compelling narrative will be brought to life by an exceptional cast, including Sonia Mera, Caridad del Valle, Giordano Cruz, Jandel Camilo, David Fajardo, and with Pablo Jesus Gatto in the lead role of Mateo, a normal young man... or maybe not so normal. Mateo is deeply affected by the scars left by his family, religion, and relationships, and his life is on the verge of a transformative change. 'Un Chico Normal' is a play filled with captivating twists, turns, and a generous dose of humor, guiding us through challenging situations and scenarios that will leave no one indifferent.

Adding to the live experience, the talented pianist Joel Gonzalez will provide improvisational accompaniment.

June 8th and 9th at 7PM at Julia de Burgos Latino Cultural Center (1680 Lexington Ave, New York, NY 10029). Tickets: $20. They can be acquired at Click Here or directly at the theater.

Please note: Each ticket grants access to both plays performed on the given night, as well as a cocktail reception starting at 6PM.

This play will be performed in Spanish.




