UK Theatre Ticket Sales Drop 92% Amidst Health Crisis

According to The Guardian, advance ticket sales for theatres in the UK have dropped 92% due to the coronavirus pandemic.

196 venues of varying size were analyzed for their ticket purchases on March 17, and were compared to those of the same day in 2019. This is due to theatres cancelling upcoming productions, or closing their facilities altogether, because of Covid-19.

TRG Arts and Purple Seven conducted the investigation.

TRG's chief executive officer Jill Robinson said: "On the day after the government-imposed shutdown, leaders of theatres and concert halls were focusing on managing a phenomenal onslaught of requests for refunds. This in itself will have a huge impact on cashflow, and it will be multiplied if advance bookings dwindle."

Because of the closures, many theatre companies or venues have allowed patrons to opt to forego a refund and donate the cost of their ticket to the theatre, to help alleviate the economic toll this will take on them.

Some theatres have also launched fundraising campaigns, including the Barn Theatre in Cirencester.

The Barn said in a statement that it is estimated that their establishment will lose £250,000 over the coming months, which "could ultimately close the theatre on a permanent basis."

