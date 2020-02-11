Tyne Daly, Julie Halston and More to Perform in JAMIE DEROY & FRIENDS Benefit Show at The Green Room 42

Primary Stages (Andrew Leynse, Artistic Director; Shane D. Hudson, Executive Director; Casey Childs, Founder) announced today Jamie deRoy & friends Salutes 35 Years of Primary Stages, a special one night only event benefitting Primary Stages' mission to nurture a home for not only playwrights, but also theater makers and theater lovers across New York City. The event will take place on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 7pm at The Green Room 42 (570 10th Ave, New York, NY 10036).

deRoy brings her MAC Award-winning variety show, deRoy & friends to The Green Room 42! Benefiting Off-Broadway stalwart Primary Stages new play development programs, this concert will feature performances by a stellar group of Primary Stages alums including: Emmy and Tony Award winner Tyne Daly (Gypsy, Master Class), actor/comedian Julie Halston (Tootsie, You Can't Take It With You), Tony Award winner Adriane Lenox (After Midnight, Doubt), Drama Desk nominee Howard McGillin (The Phantom of the Opera, The Confession of Lily Dare), Drama Desk nominee Jennifer Mudge (Rocky, Fiasco's Into the Woods), and musician/beatboxer Chesney Snow (In Transit). The show will be directed by Barry Kleinbort with music direction by Ron Abel.

"When I met Casey Childs, he introduced me to Primary Stages and I learned how dedicated they are to inspiring, supporting and nurturing playwrights and emerging artists," said Jamie deRoy. "I immediately knew I wanted to be part of this passionate and collaborative off-Broadway community. At first, I started co-producing shows and then was asked to join the Board of Directors. Now as a proud Board Member, I'm delighted to be presenting the upcoming Jamie deRoy & friends variety show with a wonderful group of talented alums to benefit the new plays development program at Primary Stages."

Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at primarystages.org/special-events/deroy-benefit or by calling OvationTix at 866-811-4111.

Currently in performances at Primary Stages is The Confession of Lily Dare by Charles Busch and directed by Carl Andress. The Confession of Lily Dare opened January 29, 2020 and will run through March 5, 2020. Subscriptions are available at primarystages.org or by calling OvationTix at 212.352.3101.





