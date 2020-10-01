Tychelle Bearden Has Used Next on Stage as a Way to Grow as a Dancer - Next on Stage: Dance Edition

Tychelle Bearden is dancing for The American Lung Association!

We're down to our top 5 contestants in our Next on Stage: Dance Edition competition.

Contestant Tychelle Bearden shares more about her charity, a true "the show must go on" experience she had, and what musical theatre means to her!

Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

I've never entered in a competition like this. This was a great opportunity to grow in choreographing quickly, being confident in myself, and learning to take notes when they are given. Great tool for future shows.

What does musical theatre mean to you?

Musical theatre is an opportunity to express myself under another light. Show the character's inner self by displaying its truest form with acting dancing and singing.

What is a fond theater memory you have?

The night before opening night of Big Fish, I was getting my hair done. Unfortunately, hot boiling water was dropped and trickled down my back. I immediately had to go to the emergency room. I didn't see the next day as an excuse to sit out from the show. Instead I showed how strong I can be. I found a way to be safe with a couple of modifications because the show must go on. Productions taught me how to be supportive and work as a team to put on a beautiful show. If you get hurt, do everything you can to not let your team down.

What charity did you pick?

I would like my donation to go towards the American Lung Association, because they strive to protect public health from polluted air. They support the Clean Air Act and push the U.S. Environmental Agency to ensure that all Americans have air that is safe and healthy to breathe. Especially during a time like COVID-19, it's imperative to take care of our community.

Share a memory from seeing a show.

My Aunt, cousin and I took my mom to see one of her favorite musicals "Hello Dolly" in Houston. I was blown away by the costumes and set design. It was beyond remarkable and it was the first show I had seen that wasn't done by high schoolers or in college. The overall look and choreographing was stunning.

Who is your dream choreographer to one day work with?

Camille A. Brown

What have you been doing during quarantine?

I watch a lot of natural hair videos just to learn more about what Beautiful strands are on top of my head. I'm also a hairstylist on the side, so learning to do new styles is always on interest to me.

Give a shout out!

I give God all the glory for where I am in this competition. I couldn't have done with without Him. Thank you family, friends, and voters for encouraging me forward!

