Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2018 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!

Voting continues for three more weeks for the BWW Cabaret Awards! There's just two weeks left!



The BWW Cabaret Awards honor exemplary performers and productions in New York from November 1, 2017 to October 31, 2018. Nominees in all categories excluding Special Event - Solo and Special Event - Multiple needed to have performed all or the majority of their shows (at least two of three shows) during this eligibility period.



This marks the first year of the Best Burlesque Show or Act, Best Drag Artist or Impersonator, Best Major Recording, and Best Revue/Group Show categories. Additionally, all previously-gendered categories, including Best Show, have been combined. These changes changes and additions are meant to reflect the diverse and ever-changing landscape of the industry and give recognition to local performers who have not previously been eligible.



Nominations were both reader-submitted and chosen by BWW Cabaret's editing and reviewing staff to best represent and honor the wide range of talent New York's cabaret scene has to offer. After the nomination period ended on October 31, the list was proofed for eligibility and errors.



Voting will run through December 31, 2018, and winners will be announced in January! Check out the current standings below!

Best Burlesque Show or Act

Company XIV 32%

The Pink Room Burlesque 28%

Le Scandal 15%

Best Debut Show

Tim Cahill - IT'S ABOUT TIM(E)! - Don't Tell Mama, Pangea 22%

Sierra Rein - RUNNING IN PLACE - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 19%

Deborah Zecher - ON PURPOSE - Don't Tell Mama 18%

Best Director

Robbie Rozelle - BEING GREEN, Melissa Errico SINGS SONDHEIM - Various 17%

Jeff Harnar - MARGO SINGS MERCER, MY SHIP: SONGS FROM 1941 - Various 16%

Lennie Watts - ON PURPOSE, BACK WHEN WE WERE BEAUTIFUL - Various 14%

Best Drag Artist or Impersonator

Rick Skye 31%

Randy Roberts 19%

Jackie Cox 16%

Best Duo Show

Christine Ebersole and Billy Stritch - SNOWFALL - Birdland 30%

Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery - TWO LOST SOULS - Cafe Carlyle 23%

KT Sullivan and Jeff Harnar - #SONDHEIMMONTAGE - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 18%

Best Jazz Vocalist

Gabrielle Stravelli 18%

Veronica Swift 17%

Michelle Dowdy 15%

Best Major Recording

Jessica Vosk - WILD AND FREE 43%

Carole J. Bufford - ALL BY MYSELF 15%

Michele Brourman - THE PRICE OF LOVE 11%

Best Musical Comedy or Alt Cabaret Show

Justin Vivian Bond - BOYS IN THE TREES - Joe's Pub 30%

Justin Sayre - Justin Sayre'S GAY-B-C'S: A BRIEF HISTORY OF GAY CULTURE IN 5 PARTS - Joe's Pub 22%

Lady Rizo - LADY, LADY, LADY - Joe's Pub 22%

Best Musical Director

Bobby Peaco - TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY - Various 25%

Tracy Stark - BACK WHEN WE WERE BEAUTIFUL, ON PURPOSE - Various 17%

Tedd Firth - MARGO SINGS MERCER, CONFOUND ME: SONGS IN SEARCH OF SOMETHING - Various 13%

Best Revue/Group Show

Various - INTO THE WOODS IN CONCERT - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 36%

Various - THE Jonathan Larson PROJECT - Feinstein's/54 Below 22%

Various - SWINGING BIRDLAND CHRISTMAS - Birdland 15%

Best Show

Meg Flather - BACK WHEN WE WERE BEAUTIFUL - Don't Tell Mama 17%

Michael Kirk Lane - GLASS HALF FULL - Don't Tell Mama 17%

Jeff Macauley - WHERE DID THE GENTLEMAN GO? : THE SONGS OF BOBBY TROUP AND THE LIFE OF SCOTTY BOWERS - Pangea 11%

Best Show, Celebrity

Alan Cumming - LEGAL IMMIGRANT - Cafe Carlyle, Joe's Pub 23%

Jessica Vosk - BEING GREEN - Feinstein's/54 Below 23%

Marilyn Maye - 90 AT LAST! - Feinstein's/54 Below 20%

Best Special Event (Multiple)

WAITRESS SINGS Sara Bareilles - The Green Room 42 33%

BERNSTEIN: 100 YEARS - A CENTENNIAL SHOW - The Green Room 42 24%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND SINGS AHRENS & FLAHERTY - Feinstein's/54 Below 14%

Best Special Event (Solo)

Maureen McGovern - A 45TH ANNIVERSARY 'POSEIDON ADVENTURE' PAJAMA PARTY - Birdland 33%

Robbie Rozelle - BUSTIN' OUT ON PRIDE WEEKEND - Feinstein's/54 Below 14%

Molly Pope - LIVE AT Carnegie Hall AT The Duplex - The Duplex 13%

Best Tribute Show

Helane Blumfield - TIGHT PANTS AND TEARS OF JOY: MY LOVE AFFAIR WITH Tom Jones AND Neil Diamond - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 26%

Ann Hampton Callaway - THE Linda Ronstadt SONGBOOK - Feinstein's/54 Below 23%

Judy Collins - A LOVE LETTER TO Stephen Sondheim - Cafe Carlyle, Joe's Pub 17%

Best Variety Show or Recurring Series

54 SINGS - Feinstein's/54 Below 25%

Jim Caruso'S CAST PARTY - Birdland 19%

BROADWAY SESSIONS - The Laurie Beechman Theatre 16%

Best Vocalist

Natalie Douglas 17%

Carole J. Bufford 12%

Michael Kirk Lane 11%



