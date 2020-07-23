Tune in Tomorrow for Black Theatre United's Virtual Town Hall With Viola Davis and More

The Virtual Town Hall Begins at 7:00PM EST on July 24th

Friday, July 24th at 7:00PM EST / 4:00PM PST, join Black Theatre United (BTU) member, actor and activist Viola Davis as she moderates a virtual Town Hall with Leader Stacey Abrams, Founder of Fair Fight and Fair Count and Dr. Jeanine Abrams McLean, Vice President of Fair Count, in a conversation titled

"Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time."

Register for free at www.BlackTheatreUnited.com.

A link to the live streaming event will be sent to you in advance of the event.

Together we will harness the power of our collective voice to bring about change.

Join Black Theatre United on FACEBOOK, TWITTER & INSTAGRAM

Watch the inaugural BTU Town Hall event "Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice," a conversation between Sherrilyn Ifill, President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund with Audra McDonald, Wendell Pierce and LaChanze.

Watch the video announcing the creation of Black Theatre United.

Join the mailing list by filling out the form HERE.

DONATE to Black Theatre United.

"As members of the Black theatre community, we stand together to help protect Black people, Black talent and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country. Our voices are united to empower our community through activism in the pursuit of justice and equality for the betterment of all humanity. We will not be silent. We will be seen. We will be heard. We are here. Join us."

This call to action is just the beginning. It was the latest manifestations of police brutality that galvanized Black Theatre United into being. With roots reaching into all 50 of the United States this coalition can harness invaluable political scope and influence. To elevate a cause or to overturn policies that target black people in any one state or community, the group will draw on members with local connections to use their visibility and influence for good in theater and on the national stage.

The Founding Members Of Black Theatre United:

Passionate and committed, this founding group of actors, directors, musicians, writers, technicians, producers and stage management includes: Lisa Dawn Cave, Darius de Haas, Brandon Victor Dixon, Carin Ford, Capathia Jenkins, LaChanze, Kenny Leon, Norm Lewis, Audra McDonald, Michael McElroy, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Wendell Pierce, Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad, Anna Deavere Smith, Allyson Tucker, Tamara Tunie, Lillias White, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Schele Williams and Vanessa Williams.

