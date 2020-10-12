Trump Uses 'Memory' at Rally Despite Cease-and-Desist from Andrew Lloyd Webber

Lloyd Webber's Really Useful Group has condemned the Trump campaign's use of the song since 2017.

At a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida this evening, the Trump campaign continued its use of the song 'Memory' from Cats, in defiance a cease-and-desist order from the song's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The song's use was reported on social media by individuals attending the rally.

In June, Cats veteran Betty Buckley called on Webber to take action, prompting his Really Useful Group to officially condemn its use, submitting formal notice to the Trump campaign in July.

Trump has used the song at his rallies since 2017. The first time this occurred, BroadwayWorld reported that Buckley, who performed the song, also called on Webber to put a stop to it at that time.

This is far from the first time this has happened. In 2016, the composing team behind Les Miserables and the show's producer Cameron Macintosh objected to the campaign's use of the song "Do You Hear the People Sing?" from the musical.

Many other musicians have either filed legal action, or threatened to, over the use of their songs at Trump's rallies, since he announced his campaign for president.

In 2015, Neil Young disagreed with Trump's use of his song 'Rockin in the Free World' at the rally during which he announced his presidential campaign.

Since then, a slew of artists have taken issue with Trump using their songs, including R.E.M., Twisted Sister, Adele, Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Queen, Steven Tyler, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Guns N' Roses, Nickelback, Earth Wind & Fire, and the estates of George Harrison, Luciano Pavarotti, and Prince.

