Transplants Announced Outdoors Comedy Show and Zoom August 8

Transplants presents its live backyard comedy show and Zoom presentation by comedians who are not New Yorkers telling jokes and stories about NYC and their hometowns.

The lineup for this week's show includes Mike Cannon Amazon Prime, Lindsay Theisen Laughing Skull (South Carolina)

Lucie Pohl Overwatch (Germany)Daniel Vezza Take it outside comedy Brittany Carney Comedy Cellar (DC)Irene Morales NYCC (Florida)Marisa Riley (Texas)Ashton Womack Comedy Central (Texas)

August 8th doors at 5:30pm show at 6pm QED 27-16 23rd Avenue, Astoria or via Zoom link. Tickets $8-15 online. Find more information here.

