Trans March on Broadway Planned for September 6

Sis, an actress and activist in the theatre community, is calling attention to the erasure of trans bodies within the theatre and entertainment industries with the Trans March on Broadway on Monday, September 6, 2021 at 12pm. The location will be announced that morning. Guest speakers will be announced on social via @ucancallmesis. The lineup is subject to change.

The march has been planned in response to producer Cameron Mackintosh's comments regarding the casting of Trans performers, which struck up a conversation within the theater community, including Alexandra Billings sharing on social media, "I am an actor, Mr Mackintosh, not a gimmick."

Organizer Sis said, "After the recent discriminatory statements of Cameron Mackintosh in regards to trans folk in musical theater, it makes me wonder 'when are we going to have an actual conversation led by us?' I know he's not the only one. Join me Monday. It's time to come together as a community and center trans bodies where they have been erased. With this march, my hope is to start the conversation so that we can better navigate gender identity within the entertainment industry. This is an announcement that we are here. You cannot erase us from the narrative that we are part of."

Inspired by the march, You Gotta Have a Gimmick is a concert showcasing the TALENT that trans people bring to the table. Gender identity is not a gimmick, but as with any performer it is the ACT that is special. More information about You Gotta Have a Gimmick will come at a later time. If you are interested in producing the concert, DM @ucancallmesis.

Mackintosh yesterday released a statement, responding to the criticism of his comments.

"I am very sorry for any distressed caused by my remarks being misinterpreted. Trans actors are welcome to submit and audition for any of my productions. What matters is what has always mattered: the talent and storytelling."

Read the full statement below: