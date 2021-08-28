Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alexandra Billings Speaks Out Against Cameron Mackintosh Calling the Casting of Trans Actors a 'Gimmick'

pixeltracker

"I am an actor, Mr Mackintosh, not a gimmick," she writes.

Aug. 28, 2021  

Alexandra Billings Speaks Out Against Cameron Mackintosh Calling the Casting of Trans Actors a 'Gimmick'

Alexandra Billings has spoken out in response to Cameron Mackintosh's recent comments about transgender people in roles in classic theatre productions.

Mackintosh is receiving backlash for calling it "gimmick casting" to cast a trans person in an existing role, in an interview with Telegraph.

"You can't implant something that is not inherently there in the story or character, that's what I think," he said. "Just to do that, that becomes gimmick casting. It's trying to force something that isn't natural."

Billings, a trans actor who made history playing Madam Morrible in Wicked on Broadway, and will return to the role upon the show's reopening, spoke out about Mackintosh's comments on Instagram.

"I am an actor. I am Mame and I am Madame Rose. I am Miss Hannigan and I am Annie Oakley and I am Fantine..." she writes. "I am an actor, Mr Mackintosh, not a gimmick."




Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Adam Jacobs Photo
Adam Jacobs
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele

From This Author Stephi Wild