Cameron Mackintosh Responds To Criticisms Following His Comments On Casting Transgender Actors

"I have long been and will continue to be a proponent of diversity in casting for my projects around the world."

Aug. 30, 2021  

Sir Cameron Mackintosh has released a statement today, addressing the criticism of his recent comments about the casting of transgender actors.

Mackintosh stated:

"I am very sorry for any distressed caused by my remarks being misinterpreted. Trans actors are welcome to submit and audition for any of my productions. What matters is what has always mattered: the talent and storytelling."

Read the full statement on Twitter below:

Performers including Alexandra Billings, George Salazar and more have spoken out about the comments made by Mackintosh:

Billings stated:

"I am an actor. I am Mame and I am Madame Rose. I am Miss Hannigan and I am Annie Oakley and I am Fantine..." she writes. "I am an actor, Mr Mackintosh, not a gimmick."

She went on to say: "And just so we're clear; you don't have to make room for me. I take up my own space and that was given to me by a power much greater and far more powerful than you."

Salazar tweeted:


