Cameron Mackintosh Responds To Criticisms Following His Comments On Casting Transgender Actors

Sir Cameron Mackintosh has released a statement today, addressing the criticism of his recent comments about the casting of transgender actors.

Mackintosh stated:

"I am very sorry for any distressed caused by my remarks being misinterpreted. Trans actors are welcome to submit and audition for any of my productions. What matters is what has always mattered: the talent and storytelling."

Performers including Alexandra Billings, George Salazar and more have spoken out about the comments made by Mackintosh:

Billings stated:

"I am an actor. I am Mame and I am Madame Rose. I am Miss Hannigan and I am Annie Oakley and I am Fantine..." she writes. "I am an actor, Mr Mackintosh, not a gimmick."

She went on to say: "And just so we're clear; you don't have to make room for me. I take up my own space and that was given to me by a power much greater and far more powerful than you."

Salazar tweeted:

I had the immense honor of being part of a production of Little Shop of Horrors that starred a trans actress in the role of Audrey. I witnessed, first hand, what Mj's performance meant to trans folks young and old, how it breathed NEW LIFE into an old classic, and how the... 1/2 - George Salazar (@georgesalazar) August 27, 2021