Tracy Letts New Virtual Plays from Steppenwolf

Tracy Letts plays like you’ve never seen before.

Sep. 26, 2021  

From on-location filming with Rainn Wilson to handmade 3D puppets brought to life, Steppenwolf Theatre is excited to share three new virtual projects by Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tracy Letts this fall, leading up to the live performances of Letts's BUG in November.

NIGHT SAFARI
a??14-minute wry and whimsical monologue filmed live-action in a studio location, featuring Rainn Wilson

THE OLD COUNTRYa??
10-minute filmed vignette inhabited by puppets, featuring ensemble members William Petersen and Karen Rodriguez with Mike Nussbaum
THE STRETCHa??15-minute comically absurd and poignant monologue filmed in a studio location, featuring ensemble member Tracy Letts

From a Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright straight into your home, these are Tracy Letts plays like you've never seen before.
Explore the Stories HERE

Streaming SEPT 29 - OCT 24
Tickets $20 for access to all three plays
a??$10 for artists, students, teachers and essential workers


