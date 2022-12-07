Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Town Hall Presents A Celebration Of Gospel Composer Twinkie Clark﻿ Next Month

The performance is on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Dec. 07, 2022  
On Friday, January 20, 2023 (8 pm), The Town Hall continues its 2022/23 concert series spotlighting women composers who have shaped American culture with a celebration of Grammy Award-winning Gospel legend Dr. Elbernita "Twinkie" Clark.

In her first New York concert appearance in nearly 40 years, Dr. Clark will be joined by her sister, the great Gospel vocalist Karen Clark Sheard, with the 35-piece Orchestra of Tomorrow under the direction of musical polymath Damien Sneed, plus special guests to be announced.

Twinkie Clark, celebrated as the "Mother of Contemporary Gospel," is widely regarded as one of the most important Gospel composers in history, with more than 350 songs to her credit. She is also known as the "Queen of the B3 Hammond organ." In her Town Hall debut, she will perform her own compositions on the B3, both solo and accompanied by a 35-member orchestra in new arrangements by Damien Sneed. Her debut instrumental recording, MAESTRA, will be released the day of the Town Hall concert on Le Chateau Earl Records. Tickets start at $57.50, available at thetownhall.org.

Dr. Clark last sang onstage in New York in 1986 at a Gospel Fest concert at the Apollo Theater, a benefit for the Negro College Fund. In an NPR profile of Dr. Clark, David Person stated, "...No list of gospel greats would be complete without Elbernita 'Twinkie' Clark. Many know her as the leader of The Clark Sisters and as a master organist. But Clark's voice is the sum of many parts. Twinkie Clark sings like John Coltrane played: Her notes are clear and clean, her phrasing and timing exquisite."

Said Melay Araya, Artistic Director of Town Hall, "Twinkie Clark's appearance at Town Hall is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I'm so happy to make it happen for New Yorkers. Since Gospel compositions are rarely performed in concert settings, many listeners never get to hear them. This concert, featuring Twinkie Clark on the Hammond B3 with the soul-stirring voice of Karen Clark Sheard and new orchestral arrangements by the inimitable Damien Sneed, is a rare occasion indeed.

"By presenting her in our series of concerts celebrating women composers, we hope to honor her essential contributions - not only to the Gospel music canon, but to American music in general."

Karen Clark Sheard said, "I love my big sister and have sung countless times with her since we were children. I am thrilled that I will be there when New York's Town Hall pays tribute to her beautiful spirit and recognizes her musical genius. Twinkie has always been one of my biggest inspirations!"




