Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 6/24-6/25/2018

Jun. 25, 2018  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, June 25, 2018 - Monday, June 25, 2018. Catch up below!

  • BILLY ELLIOT Canceled In Hungary Over Concerns It Could 'Turn Children Gay'
  • WAITRESS Tour Canceled In Louisville Due To Fire
  • Royal Ballet's Wayne McGregor Will Choreograph Tom Hooper's Big Screen Adaptation of CATS
  • Photo Flash: Hey Big Spender! Laura Bell Bundy Stars in SWEET CHARITY in Los Angeles
  • A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Now Available For Licensing Through MTI
  • Photo Flash: Terrence Mann and Liz Larsen Attend the Tale of SWEENEY TODD At CT Rep

