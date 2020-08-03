Top 10 Tunes with Hayley Podschun

Your favorite Broadway stars are sharing the tunes that are getting them through quarantine.

Today's playlist is from Hayley Podschun! She has graced the Broadway stage many times from Hairspray and Chaplin to Sunday in the Park with George and Hello, Dolly! You also might know her from her Broadway Bachelorette YouTube series!

Listen to Hayley's playlist below!

Enjoy my Lady Power Playlist!

Mood Ring by Britney Spears

Anyone who knows me, knows that I am a die hard Britney fan. So, of course, I'm living for this single that went to #1 on the day it was released.

Gaslighter by The Chicks

I love anything that pumps me up, is fun to workout to, and make me smile. And if it's a a female artist or band?? Even better. This song is empowering and I'm happy to have new music from The Chicks!

Make Me Feel by Janelle Monáe

The vibe of this song just makes me want to dance. I don't know what else to say other than I love it!

Taste by Betty Who

I think Betty Who is so talented and cool. This is off of her most recent album that came out last year and I love listening to it as a walk around NYC.

Want You Back by HAIM

One of my go-to's while cooking is the HAIM radio on Spotify. haha. It's playful, chill, and fun all at the same time.

2002 by Anne-Marie

This song/lyrics truly lights me up!!! It brings me back to my favorite music time when Britney, NSYNC and Backstreet Boys were ruling the world. I love it so so much!!!

You Can't Hurry Love by The Supremes

Motown music is my jam. I believe I should have been a teen in the 60's because I love the music and fashion of this decade so very much. And talk about a "girl group". The Supremes are the OG's of girl groups.

Circus by Britney Spears

Did you think I wouldn't have two Britney songs on this playlist?? Circus is how I feel as a performer and it's a definitely a pump up song. "There's only two types of people in the world. The ones that entertain, and the ones that observe" Let's just say, I am not an observer.

Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien by Edith Piaf

Another type of "cooking music" that I LOVE listening to. It transports me to France. And the translation is exceptional!

Spice Up Your Life by Spice Girls

This song exudes positivity and sparkles. I think this song is what we all need during this emotional roller coaster of 2020.

