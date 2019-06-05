Tonys Talk: How Warren Carlyle Made KISS ME, KATE Dance!

When it comes to show-stopping choreography, Warren Carlyle is king. The 2019 Tony nominee is back at it this season with some of the best work of his career in Roundabout's revival of Kiss Me, Kate.

[The audience] is the thing that you can't anticipate. That's the thing I liked being brave about with Kiss Me, Kate... just waiting for the audience and knowing that I still had work to do. -Warren Carlyle

Warren recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about how he approached this piece, which dance numbers are his favorite and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





