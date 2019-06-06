2019 AWARDS SEASON
Click Here for More Articles on 2019 AWARDS SEASON

Tonys Talk: How Sergio Trujillo Made the Temptations Dance in AIN'T TO PROUD!

Jun. 6, 2019  

If you don't know Sergio Trujillo by now... there's still plenty of time. The Tony nominated choreographer of Ain't Too Proud brings his own interpretation of the legendary group's iconic steps to the stage at the Imperial Theatre.

We are doing an adaption of the story of the Temptations. We are not recreating the Temptations... I really wanted this to be seen through the lens of today. -Sergio Trujillo

Sergio recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about his connection with the music, director Des McAnuff, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!

Tonys Talk: How Sergio Trujillo Made the Temptations Dance in AIN'T TO PROUD!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

From This Author Backstage With Richard Ridge

Richard Ridge fell in love with the theatre at the age of five when he went through his parents record cabinet and stumbled upon their (read more...)

  • Tonys Talk: David Yazbek, Robert Horn & Scott Ellis Reveal How They Made TOOTSIE a Modern Woman
  • Tonys Talk: Meet the Musical Masterminds of THE PROM- Chad Beguelin & Matthew Sklar!
  • Tonys Talk: How Sergio Trujillo Made the Temptations Dance in AIN'T TO PROUD!
  • Tonys Talk: How Warren Carlyle Made KISS ME, KATE Dance!
  • Tonys Talk: How Patrick Page Made Hades Much More Than a Bad Guy
  • Tonys Talk: Benjamin Walker Talks Tackling a Classic in ALL MY SONS

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup