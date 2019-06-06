Tonys Talk: How Sergio Trujillo Made the Temptations Dance in AIN'T TO PROUD!

If you don't know Sergio Trujillo by now... there's still plenty of time. The Tony nominated choreographer of Ain't Too Proud brings his own interpretation of the legendary group's iconic steps to the stage at the Imperial Theatre.

We are doing an adaption of the story of the Temptations. We are not recreating the Temptations... I really wanted this to be seen through the lens of today. -Sergio Trujillo

Sergio recently stopped by the Tony Awards suite at the Sofitel New York (45 W 44th St) to chat with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about his connection with the music, director Des McAnuff, and so much more. Watch the full interview below!





Related Articles