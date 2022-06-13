SIX Composers, Alex Lacamoire, Kurt Crowley, and Ben Rauhala Collaborate On Tonys Opening Number
Host Ariana DeBose opened the ceremony with the powerful medley-style performance giving a "round of applause" to everyone on Broadway.
The 75th Annual Tony Awards took the stage last night at Radio City Music Hall!
To kick things off, host Ariana DeBose opened the ceremony with a powerful medley-style performance giving a "round of applause" to everyone on Broadway.
Songwriting duo Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, who took home the statuette for Best Score for their work on SIX, co-authored the song, which featured orchestrations by three-time Tony-winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) based on an arrangement by Ben Rauhala (Disney Princess the Concert), and Kurt Crowley (Hamilton).
Lacamoire took to Twitter to give praise to his collaborators and the incredible DeBose earlier this afternoon. Check out his post below!
Check out our full list of winners here.
I had the pleasure of orchestrating this opening number from an arrangement helmed by @kurtmoji and @brauhala.Alex Lacamoire (@LacketyLac) June 13, 2022
The catchy original song is by superstars @MucyLoss & @TheTobyMarlow.
Brava, @ArianaDeBose, you crushed this! https://t.co/H97Sw6mgEp