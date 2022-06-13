SIX Composers, Alex Lacamoire, Kurt Crowley, and Ben Rauhala Collaborate On Tonys Opening Number

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The 75th Annual Tony Awards took the stage last night at Radio City Music Hall!

To kick things off, host Ariana DeBose opened the ceremony with a powerful medley-style performance giving a "round of applause" to everyone on Broadway.

Songwriting duo Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow, who took home the statuette for Best Score for their work on SIX, co-authored the song, which featured orchestrations by three-time Tony-winner Alex Lacamoire (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) based on an arrangement by Ben Rauhala (Disney Princess the Concert), and Kurt Crowley (Hamilton).

Lacamoire took to Twitter to give praise to his collaborators and the incredible DeBose earlier this afternoon. Check out his post below!

