Tonya Pinkins, James Monroe Iglehart and More to Star in MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION Presented by Plays in the House

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley are presenting and hosting Plays in the House as part of its weekly lineup of Stars in the House, a daily online show at 2pm and 8pm ET. Plays in the House airs every Saturday and Wednesday matinee at 2pm until Broadway reopens. Each episode features actors doing live readings of classic, award-winning plays. These performances are all FREE.



Saturday June 20th at 2pm will offer Bernard Shaw's Mrs. Warren's Profession starring Tony Award winner Tonya Pinkins as Mrs. Warren, along with Midori Francis, David Huynh, Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart, Thom Sesma, and Raphael Nash Thompson, narrated and directed by David Staller, to benefit the NAACP. This marks the third collaboration with Staller and Gingold Theatrical Group, the previous being Arms and the Man and Candida.



"The struggle for equal rights has always been the hot topic for Bernard Shaw," according to David Staller. "MRS. WARREN'S PROFESSION (1895) was considered so incendiary in its time that it was banned for years in Britain and, when it finally debuted here in New York City, the entire cast was arrested on opening night. It's not the plot point of prostitution that offended the officials, but the notion that a woman would struggle to create a successful life for herself in spite of the constraints set against her by law and society, and thrive without apology. With this, our third free online presentation, we have a dream cast to bring you this highly entertaining story involving a mother and daughter who, for the first time, reveal their true self to each other. The issue of women's rights permeates all of Shaw's work and perhaps never, before or since, has the topic been more explosively examined."



For more information, visit starsinthehouse.com.

