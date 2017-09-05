Tony Yazbeck, Andy Karl, Jessie Mueller & More Will Lend Their Voices to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Sep. 5, 2017  

Hurricane Harvey has devastated Houston and left a significant amount of damage to the city's theatre district. Broadway wants to help.

On October 9 (7pm) the Green Room will host B'way Loves Houston: A concert to rebuild Houston's Theatre District, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and directed by David Perlow.

Performers will include: Jessie Mueller, Andy Karl, Orfeh, Nikki M. James, Michael Arden, Kevin Chamberlin, Phoebe Strole, Ali Stroker, Tony Yazbeck, Phillip Boykin, Kenita Miller, Alex Newell, Kate Rockwell, The Skivvies, and more.

For tickets, visit: https://web.ovationtix.com

