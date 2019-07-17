Tony Winner Nina Arianda Joins Cast of Clint Eastwood's Richard Jewell Drama

Nina Arianda has joined the cast of Clint Eastwood's untitled Richard Jewell drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film features a cast that includes Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates, Jon Hamm and Olivia Wilde.

Hauser plays Jewell, the sad sack security guard at the 1996 Summer Games who discovered a backpack containing pipe bombs and sounded the alarm and helped to clear the area. Initially hailed a hero, he soon became the prime suspect, with his life crumbling under the media microscope. Jewell was eventually cleared but was never able to rebuild the life he had.

Bates is playing Jewell's mother, while Wilde portrays a reporter and Hamm plays an FBI investigator. Arianda is playing Nadya, the law clerk to Rockwell's character, Jewell's attorney Watson Bryant. The two eventually wed.

The film is currently in production with Eastwood producing alongside Tim Moore, Jessica Meier, Kevin Misher and Jennifer Davisson Killoran.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill were meant to star in the feature when it was set up at Fox, but now they are producing.

Arianda is a Tony winner for her performance in Venus in Fur. She also starred on Broadway in Born Yesterday and Fool For Love. She recently played Damien Lewis love interest onn Showtime's Billions and stars alongside Billy Bob Thornton in Amazon's Goliath.

Read the original article on The Hollywood Reporter.





