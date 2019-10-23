Tony Winner Leslie Odom, Jr. Has Announced Upcoming Tour Dates

Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom, Jr. will be hitting the road as his heavily anticipated new album, titled Mr., drops November 8th. You can pre-save/order the album, and listen to four new songs HERE. The Tony Winner will start his tour on November 1st in Baltimore, and he will head to countless venues throughout the country. He is set to perform one of the songs off the album "Go Crazy" on The Late Late Show on October 24th and on The Today Show on November 5th. Check out the track below:

VENUES/TOUR DATES

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, NOV 1, 2019

The Bowery Ballroom, NOV 4, 2019

The Paramount, NOV 13, 2019

The Riverside Theater, DEC 11, 2019

The Choral Arts Society, DEC 13, 2019 - DEC 14, 2019

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, JAN 31, 2020 - FEB 1, 2020

The Kansas City Symphony, FEB 15, 2020 - FEB 16, 2020

The Eugene Symphony, FEB 29, 2020

House of Blues, Las Vegas, MAR 8, 2020

August Hall, MAR 12, 2020

Hawthorne Theatre, MAR 14, 2020

Neptune Theatre, MAR 15, 2020

Fine Line Music Café, MAR 17, 2020

House of Blues, Chicago, MAR 18, 2020

El Club, MAR 20, 2020

The Mod Club Theatre, MAR 22, 2020

L'Astral, MAR 23, 2020

Brighton Music Hall, MAR 27, 2020

Foxwoods Resort Casino, MAR 28, 2020

Music Hall of Williamsburg, MAR 29, 2020

World Café, MAR 31, 2020

The 9:30 Club, APR 1, 2020

Variety Playhouse, APR 3, 2020

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, APR 25, 2020

An award-winning vocalist, sharp songwriter, acclaimed author, and consummate showman, Leslie Odom, Jr. entertains, engages, and enthralls audiences around the globe with timeless class, charisma, and charm. He ascended to international renown by originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton in 2016 for which he received a Tony® and GRAMMY® Award, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. Later in 2016, his self-titled jazz debut bowed at #1 on the Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. A year later, he returned to the top of multiple charts with the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas, which landed at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz Charts. His extensive acting career encompasses everything from Smash, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Grey's Anatomy, House of Lies, and CSI: Miami to Red Tails and Murder On The Orient Express. He most recently wrapped production on Sopranos: The Many Saints of Newark, and will next be seen in Harriet, Needle in a Timestack, Music, and voicing a character in the animated musical-Comedy Central Park. Not to mention, he has performed on hallowed stages such as Lincoln Center, Rockefeller Center, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and many others. He published his first book, Failing Up: How To Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning in 2018.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





