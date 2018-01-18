Tony Winner Blythe Danner, Alec Baldwin & More Heading to WILL & GRACE

WILL & GRACE will round out casting for Season 1 with a slew of guest stars, who will appear in future episodes. Alec Baldwin will reprise his role as Malcolm Widmark, Blythe Danner will reprise her role as Marilyn Truman (Will's mom), Sara Rue will reprise her role as Joyce (Grace's sister). Mary McCormack and Robert Klein will also guest star.

Blythe Danner has appeared most recently on Broadway in 2014's THE COUNTRY HOUSE. Her other Broadway credits include NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT, FOLLIES (Tony nomination), A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE (Tony nomination), BLITHE SPIRIT and BUTTERFLIES ARE FREE (Tony winner)

Alec Baldwin most recently appeared on Broadway in 2013's ORPHANS. His other Broadway credits include TWENTIETH CENTURY, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE (Tony nomination), SERIOUS MONEY and LOOT.



ABOUT WILL & GRACE That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season.



Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.



"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in 12 years. For its triumphant premiere, the series registered an outstanding 5.0 in the 18-49 demo and 15.8 million viewers (L+7). Originally debuting in 1998 and taking its place in the cultural zeitgeist as a critic and fan favorite "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 83 Emmy Awards, winning 16 of them including Outstanding Comedy Series.



Max Mutchnick and David Kohan writes and executive produces. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.

