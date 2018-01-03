Tony Nominee Sarah Stiles to Return to Joe's Pub with SQUIRREL HEART

Tony Award-nominee Sarah Stiles' cabaret extravaganza, SQUIRREL HEART will return this January for a two-night-only engagement at the legendary cabaret, music and comedy spot Joe's Pub at the Public (425 Lafayette Street).

Returning for the first time since its sold-out debut at Joe's Pub in February 2016, SQUIRREL HEART is written by Ms. Stiles and Holly Gewandter with direction by Darren Katz and musical direction by Brian Nash.

The show will play Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00pm, and Monday, January 8, 2018 at 9:30pm. Tickets ($25 with a $12 food & beverage minimum) may be purchased online, by phone at (212) 967-7555, or in person at the Joe's Pub box office (10am-7pmdaily).

Last seen in New York in her Tony Award-nominated performance in Broadway's hit comedy Hand to God, Stiles has been keeping busy on the West Coast playing Gladys in the new hit series Get Shorty on Epix.

"It's been a blast working on the West Coast, but I've missed the sparkle of theater in NYC. I thought what better way to get my fix then work on this crazy show. Squirrel Heart is a marathon of musical genres and caffeinated emotions wrapped up in 20 or so costume changes and big hair. I'm so excited to share it again, and twice!" Stiles said.

On Broadway, Ms. Stiles has appeared as Muriel in On a Clear Day You Can See Forever with Harry Connick Jr. and Jesse Mueller, popped her puppet sex cherry as Kate/Lucy in Avenue Q, and took turns playing multiple eccentric children in The 25th Annual Putnum County Spelling Bee.Sarah received critical acclaim as Little Red Riding Hood in The Public Theater's Into the Woods, presented as part of its Shakespeare in the Park programming. In addition, she voices Lacey on Nick Jr.'s "Sunny Day" and Spider on Pasek and Paul's "James and the Giant Peach" album. Sarahmade a splash as Toni Luddy on Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here" and is in Steven Soderbergh's upcoming feature Unsane.

