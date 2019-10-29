Tony Nominee Joanna Lumley To Lead Opera-Themed Rom-Com 'Falling For Figaro'
According to Deadline, Joanna Lumley (Absolutely Fabulous) and Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$, Dumplin') will lead the cast of Falling For Figaro, a romantic comedy from The Sessions director Ben Lewin.
The movie is set in the world of opera singing competitions, and follows Millie (Macdonald), a brilliant young fund manager who decides to leave her unfulfilling job and long-term boyfriend behind to go after her lifelong dream of becoming an opera singer. She begins vocal training lessons with renowned singing teacher and former opera diva Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley) and meets Max, another of Meghan's students, who is also training for an upcoming contest. The screenplay was written by Ben Lewin with Allen Palmer.
"Against a backdrop of the most beautiful music ever written for the human voice, Falling For Figaro is both delightfully entertaining and intensely romantic. My intention is to draw audiences into an irresistible story of love and humility and, much like opera itself, tell a story full of drama, wit and passion," said director Lewin.
Read the full article HERE.
Joanna Lumley is an English actress, comedian, former model, author, television producer and activist. She is known for her role as Patsy Stone in the BBC sitcom Absolutely Fabulous (1992-2012), for which she won two BAFTA TV AWARDS, and her Tony nominated turn in the Broadway revival of La Bête (2011). Her film credits include On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), Trail of the Pink Panther (1982), Shirley Valentine (1989), James and the Giant Peach (1996), Ella Enchanted (2004), Corpse Bride (2005), The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), and Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
