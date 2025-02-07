Tony-Nominated Actor Tony Roberts Dies At Age 85

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of stage and screen actor Tony Roberts. He was 85 years old.

He made his Broadway debut in 1962 in Something About a Soldier and went on to appear in numerous productions, including Barefoot in the Park (1963) and How Now, Dow Jones (1967), for which he earned a Tony Award nomination.

His stage resume also included appearances in Promises, Promises (1968), They’re Playing Our Song (1979), and Victor/Victoria (1995) alongside Julie Andrews. His other notable Broadway credits include Cabaret (1987 revival), and Xanadu (2007).

In 1998, he portrayed Buddy Plummer in Stephen Sondheim's "Follies" at the Paper Mill Playhouse. His final Broadway appearance was in the 2021 revival of "Morning's at Seven,".

Beyond the stage, Roberts was a frequent collaborator with filmmaker Woody Allen, appearing in six of his films, most notably as Alvy Singer's Best Friend, Rob, in "Annie Hall." His other film credits include "Serpico" (1973) and "The Taking of Pelham One Two Three" (1974).

He is survived by his daughter, Nicole, and his sister, Nancy.