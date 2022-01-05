Tony & Grammy Winner Michael Cerveris' Loose Cattle to Stream Live Performance Tonight

Loose Cattle, fronted by two-time Tony Award & Grammy winner Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye, will stream a performance live from New Orleans tonight!

The band will be joined by Lilli Lewis for the performance which will stream live from Gasa Gasa in New Orleans beginning at 10 PM ET.

Tune in below!

Formed in 2011 by Michael Cerveris and Kimberly Kaye, Loose Cattle sprung from the duo's shared affection for the musical and emotional rough and tumble of Johnny Cash's duets with June Carter Cash, crossed with X's John Doe and Exene. Starting out by playing country covers in friends' living rooms, Cerveris and Kaye quickly found themselves on stages from Lincoln Center to Jazz Fest & NPR's Mountain Stage (with Arlo Guthrie, Judy Collins, Ari Hest and Ben Sollee), and their previous album Seasonal Affective Disorder praised by the likes of Rolling Stone Country, No Depression, Los Angeles Times & beyond. Loose Cattle's current lineup also includes René Coman and Doug Garrison (Iguanas and Alex Chilton band) plus Rurik Nunan (The Whisky Gentry and Cracker) on fiddle.