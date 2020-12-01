Tony Danza to Host Police Athletic League Virtual Gala

The Police Athletic League will celebrate its Inaugural Virtual Gala with guest hosts and PAL alumni Chris Canty and Tony Danza. The evening will also pay tribute to Robert J. Giuffra, Jr., Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, and Marjorie J. Peerce, Ballard Spahr LLP, honoring them with The Robert M. Morgenthau Award. Special guests and a Silent Auction will add to the evening highlights.

DETAILS:

WHEN: Thursday, December 10, 2020 / 7:00 p.m

WHERE: Visit PAL Virtual Gala for more information; Individual gala tickets start at $250.00

SPECIAL GUESTS: Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea; Honorable William J. Bratton; Honorable Robert J. McGuire, and Honorable James P. O'Neill

PAL Executive Director Frederick J. Watts

PAL Kids, Alumni and Staff

Over 106 years ago, PAL was founded on the principle of police and communities working together to serve the youth of the City. Today, NYPD officers continue to work with PAL young people throughout the year as role models, coaches, tutors, teachers and friends. PAL's Inaugural Virtual Gala celebrates bringing police and communities together.

New York City's Police Athletic League is the first and finest civilian-run PAL in the country providing academic, athletic and artistic programs to inner city boys and girls that they otherwise would never have. As the city's largest, independent, nonprofit youth organization, PAL serves 20,000 children annually. For more information, please visit www.palnyc.org.

