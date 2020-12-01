Tony Danza to Host Police Athletic League Virtual Gala
The gala will take place on Thursday, December 10, 2020 / 7:00 p.m.
The Police Athletic League will celebrate its Inaugural Virtual Gala with guest hosts and PAL alumni Chris Canty and Tony Danza. The evening will also pay tribute to Robert J. Giuffra, Jr., Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, and Marjorie J. Peerce, Ballard Spahr LLP, honoring them with The Robert M. Morgenthau Award. Special guests and a Silent Auction will add to the evening highlights.
DETAILS:
WHEN: Thursday, December 10, 2020 / 7:00 p.m
WHERE: Visit PAL Virtual Gala for more information; Individual gala tickets start at $250.00
SPECIAL GUESTS: Police Commissioner Dermot F. Shea; Honorable William J. Bratton; Honorable Robert J. McGuire, and Honorable James P. O'Neill
PAL Executive Director Frederick J. Watts
PAL Kids, Alumni and Staff
Over 106 years ago, PAL was founded on the principle of police and communities working together to serve the youth of the City. Today, NYPD officers continue to work with PAL young people throughout the year as role models, coaches, tutors, teachers and friends. PAL's Inaugural Virtual Gala celebrates bringing police and communities together.
New York City's Police Athletic League is the first and finest civilian-run PAL in the country providing academic, athletic and artistic programs to inner city boys and girls that they otherwise would never have. As the city's largest, independent, nonprofit youth organization, PAL serves 20,000 children annually. For more information, please visit www.palnyc.org.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Has Wrapped Filming
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming. ...
Will HAMILTON Be the First Broadway Show to Re-Open in 2021?
History might have its eyes on Hamilton in 2021, as the musical could be the first show to re-open on Broadway. Broadway shows remain shutdown through...
Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith Take Part in FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY Tonight
Tonight is For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKe...
Showcasing Stage Mag: RATATOUILLE THE MUSICAL
Using our new program Stage Mag, we created a virtual program for TikTok's Ratatouille the Musical!...
VIDEO: Disney On Broadway Sings 'Let It Go' On The Disney Holiday Singalong!
Tonight's ABC Disney Holiday Singalong included a very special performance from the Disney on Broadway family!...
BWW Flashback: Review the Stage Careers of the Cast of THE CROWN!
The Crown has held as one of Netflix's top series since the release of Season 4 on November 15 perhaps partly due to the stellar performances from its...