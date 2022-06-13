Tony Awards Ratings Increase By 39% With 3.86 Million Viewers

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The 75th Annual Tony Awards made their triumphant return to Radio City Music Hall on June 12, with the three-hour CBS broadcast pulling in 8.86 million viewers.

Variety reports that the Tony Awards' first-ever live coast-to-coast telecast improves upon last year's ratings by 39%. However, the ratings are still down 35% from the 2019 Tony Awards, which were hosted by James Corden pre-pandemic.

Last year, the Tony Awards hit an all-time ratings low with 2.77 million viewers. The two-hour CBS broadcast, which aired in September as opposed to the Tony Awards' usual June date, was hosted by Leslie Odom Jr.

The 75th Annual Tony Awards were hosted by Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and included performances by this year's Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and SIX.

The evening also included performances by Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening." Watch every performance from the Tony Awards here.

Stars like Patti LuPone, Myles Frost, Joaquina Kalukango, and more took home awards. Check out the full list of winners here.

The CBS broadcast was preceded by The Tony Awards: Act One, a one-hour broadcast exclusively on Paramount+ hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough. The pre-ceremony presented awards to several Broadway designers and included a tribute to Angela Lansbury as she received the Lifetime Achievement Award.