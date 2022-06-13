Video Roundup: Watch All of the Performances From the 2022 Tony Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

The 75th Annual Tony Awards took place last night, June 12, at Radio City Music Hall.

Check out our full list of winners here.

If you missed any of the action from the big night, check out all of the performances below!

The evening included performances by this year's Tony Award-nominated musicals, including A Strange Loop, Company, Girl From the North Country, MJ, Mr. Saturday Night, Music Man, Paradise Square and SIX. Also taking the stage to help celebrate this extraordinary night were Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter; The New York City Gay Men's Chorus, and a special reunion performance by the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening."

The 75th Tonys celebration recognizes all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

Ariana DeBose - Opening Number

The Music Man

MJ The Musical

Girl From the North Country

A Strange Loop

Spring Awakening Reunion

Paradise Square

Six The Musical

Billy Porter - In Memoriam

Bernadette Peters - Sondheim Tribute