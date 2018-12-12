Tony Awards Open Submissions for Excellence in Theatre Education Award

The Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) will once again recognize an exemplary teacher with the "Excellence in Theatre Education Award," to be presented at the 2019 Tony Awards on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Now through February 15, 2019, submissions will be accepted online for K-12 theatre educators at an accredited institution or recognized community theatre organization. Anyone-from students and school administrators, to friends, neighbors and family-can submit a worthy teacher for consideration. He or she must be a teacher whose position is dedicated to and/or includes aspects of theatre education. Submissions can be made at www.TonyAwards.com/EducationAward.

Since 2014, the Excellence in Theatre Education Award has been bestowed annually at the Tony Awards. Last year's honor was presented to Melody Herzfeld of Parkland, Florida, where she is a drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Check out a message from Melody below:

For the past five years, we have had the unique opportunity to recognize educators who are inspiring and mentoring the next generation of outstanding artists with the Excellence in Theatre Education Award," said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing and Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League. "Each year, we are amazed by the teachers featured in the submission process, and we cannot wait to see what next year brings!"

"Carnegie Mellon is delighted to recognize exemplary teachers who are preparing our young people for the next steps of their education and, ultimately, their professional experiences," said Carnegie Mellon University President Farnam Jahanian. "One of our founder's greatest beliefs was in the power of arts education, and this award proudly continues Andrew Carnegie's legacy, shining a national spotlight on the vital role theatre educators play in helping students embrace their creativity. This five-year milestone is particularly rewarding for us and our Tony partners, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come."

A panel of judges comprised of the American Theatre Wing, The Broadway League, Carnegie Mellon University and other leaders from the theatre industry will select the winner. The winner will receive a cash grant for his or her school, flights to New York City, hotel accommodations and a pair of tickets to the 2019 Tony Awards Ceremony and Gala.

In addition, the winning teacher's theatre arts students will receive a master class presentation from Carnegie Mellon's School of Drama, as well as two scholarships for students of their choosing to attend the School of Drama Summer Pre-college Program in summer 2020. Carnegie Mellon's School of Drama is the oldest drama degree-granting program in the United States. In the past century, CMU has produced hundreds of Tony nominees, and its alumni have won 47 Tony Awards to date.

The 2019 Tony Awards, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, will air live on CBS on Sunday, June 9, 2019. For more information on the Tony Awards, visit TonyAwards.com

