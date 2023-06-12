Tony Awards Draw 4.31 Million Viewers; Highest Ratings Since 2019



By: Jun. 12, 2023

Tony Awards Draw 4.31 Million Viewers; Highest Ratings Since 2019

The 2023 Tony Awards scored 4.31 million viewers.

Variety's updated ratings show that the ceremony was the most watched broadcast since the James Corden-hosted 2019 broadcast, which pulled in 5.5 million viewers.

The ratings are a 2% increase from last year's 3.86 million viewers. Both years are an improvement from 2021's 2.77 million viewers. 

Deadline reports that it was the most live-streamed Tony Awards in history, with the Paramount+ audience increasing by 13%. 

The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show was also the most-watched live-stream on PlutoTV ever since it launched in 2013.

It was originally announced that the ceremony had been watched by 3.42 million people, updated ratings, including Paramount+ streams, show the improved number.

The 2023 Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, are now available to stream on Paramount+. Watch them here.

Winners included Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt, Sean Hayes, Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

The ceremony featured performances from the casts of “Camelot”; “Into the Woods”; “& Juliet”; “Kimberly Akimbo”; “New York, New York”; “Parade”; “Shucked”; “Some Like It Hot”; and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

The show also featued performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical; the cast of “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical”; the cast of “Funny Girl”; and Ariana DeBose and Julianne Hough performing the "Hot Honey Rag" from Chicago to honor special the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Presenters during the Ariana DeBose-hosted broadcast included Barry Manilow, Colman Domingo, Common, David Henry Hwang, Dominique Fishback, Joaquina Kalukango, Julianne Hough, Kelli O’Hara, Kenny Leon, LaTanya Richardson, Lea Michele, Lily Rabe, Lupita Nyong’o, Luke Evans, Marcel Spears, Marcia Gay Harden, Matthew Broderick, Melissa Etheridge, Nathan Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Skylar Astin, Stephanie Hsu, Tatiana Maslany, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Uzo Aduba, Wayne Brady, and Wilson Cruz.

Photo credit: Michele Crowe/CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.



Recommended For You