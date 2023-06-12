Watch the 2023 Tony Awards Full Broadcast

The 2023 Tony Awards are now available to stream online through Paramount Plus. Watch the complete ceremony here.

Winners included Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt, Sean Hayes, Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, and more. Check out the full list of winners here.

The ceremony featured performances from the casts of “Camelot”; “Into the Woods”; “& Juliet”; “Kimberly Akimbo”; “New York, New York”; “Parade”; “Shucked”; “Some Like It Hot”; and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.”

The show also featued performances from Joaquina Kalukango, the winner of the 2022 Tony Award for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical; the cast of “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical”; the cast of “Funny Girl”; and Ariana DeBose and Julianne Hough performing the "Hot Honey Rag" from Chicago to honor special the 2023 Special Tony Awards for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre recipients, Joel Grey and John Kander.

Presenters during the Ariana DeBose-hosted broadcast included Barry Manilow, Colman Domingo, Common, David Henry Hwang, Dominique Fishback, Joaquina Kalukango, Julianne Hough, Kelli O’Hara, Kenny Leon, LaTanya Richardson, Lea Michele, Lily Rabe, Lupita Nyong’o, Luke Evans, Marcel Spears, Marcia Gay Harden, Matthew Broderick, Melissa Etheridge, Nathan Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Skylar Astin, Stephanie Hsu, Tatiana Maslany, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Uzo Aduba, Wayne Brady, and Wilson Cruz.

