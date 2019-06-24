Tony Award-Winning INK Begins Final Two Weeks Of Performances

Manhattan Theatre Club's American premiere of Ink, written by Olivier Award winner and Tony nominee James Graham and directed by two-time Olivier Award winner, Tony and BAFTA Award nominee, Almeida Theatre Artistic Director Rupert Goold (King Charles III) is beginning its final two weeks of performances.

After being extended three times, the play must close on Sunday, July 7 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

Tony and Olivier Award winner Bertie Carvel and Olivier Award winner Jonny Lee Miller star in Ink with David Wilson Barnes (The Lieutenant of Inishmore), Bill Buell (The History Boys), Andrew Durand (Head Over Heels), Eden Marryshow (Broadway Debut), Colin McPhillamy (The Ferryman), Erin Neufer (Broadway Debut), Kevin Pariseau (Legally Blonde), Rana Roy (Broadway Debut), Michael Siberry (Junk), Robert Stanton (Saint Joan), and Tara Summers (The Hard Problem).

INK garnered two Tony Awards for Best Featured Actor in a Play (Bertie Carvel) and Best Lighting Design of a Play (Neil Austin).

The creative team for Ink includes Bunny Christie (scenic & costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Adam Cork (original music & sound design), Jon Driscoll (projection design), Lynne Page (choreographer & movement director), Ben Furey (dialect coach) and Julie McBride (music director).

INK began previews on Tuesday, April 2 prior to a Wednesday, April 24 opening night at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

It's 1969 London. The brash young Rupert Murdoch purchases a struggling paper, The Sun, and

sets out to make it a must-read smash which will destroy - and ultimately horrify - the competition. He brings on rogue editor Larry Lamb who in turn recruits an unlikely team of underdog reporters. Together, they will go to any lengths for success and the race for the most Ink is on! Inspired by real events and a recent hit in London's West End, James Graham's electrifying new play comes to Broadway in the exhilarating Almeida Theatre production, directed by Rupert Goold.Tickets for Ink are available at Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, or by visiting The Samuel J. Friedman Theatre box office at 261 West 47th Street. Joining MTC's season of plays is easy! Just visit manhattantheatreclub.com/join, or call the MTC Clubline at 212-399-3050.





