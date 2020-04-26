Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson to Donate Blood and Plasma For COVID-19 Research
According to Page Six, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate their blood to help develop a vaccine for COVID-19. The pair have volunteered to give their blood and plasma to be used for research.
"We have not only been approached, we have said, 'Do you want our blood? Can we give plasma?," Hanks said on NPR's podcast Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! "And, in fact, we will be giving it now to the places that hope to work on what I would like to call the Hank-ccine."
On March 11, Hanks shared that he and Wilson tested positive for Coronavirus while filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis feature in Australia. The couple recently learned that they had antibodies following their battle with the illness last month.
"A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? And, in fact, we just found out that we do carry the antibodies," Hanks said.
Read more on Page Six and listen to the full Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! episode here.
