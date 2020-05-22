Todrick Hall, Shanice Williams & More Will Take Part in VIRTUAL WIZARD OF OZ CON This Saturday

The first of its kind "Virtual Wizard of Oz Con" celebrates all aspects of Oz at 8 pm this Saturday, May 23. The starry evening benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

From "Wicked" to "The Wiz," film critic and Oz historian Ryan Jay will interview some of the greatest celebrities ever to have entered the Emerald City, including Broadway's Todrick Hall and Shanice Williams from NBC's The Wiz Live.

Don't miss the unique chance to gain exclusive, behind-the-curtain insight of favorite Ozzy adaptations. Those who reserve tickets now will have the chance to submit questions in advance! Tickets available now at https://bit.ly/35TRkCR

In addition to Hall and Williams, Jay will welcome Robert Paulsen (voice of the Tin Man in Tom & Jerry and The Wizard of Oz and Tom & Jerry: Back to Oz, Pinky in Pinky and the Brain, Yakko in Animaniacs), Emma Ridley (Ozma in Disney's Return to Oz), Kari Wahlgren (voice of Dorothy/Queen Ozma in Boomerang's Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, Jessica in Rick & Morty, Zatanna in DC Superhero Girls); authors Gregory Maguire (Wicked) and Danielle Paige (Dorothy Must Die), and more!

Jay is one of America's most popular nationally syndicated film critics, a Wizard of Oz historian, Hollywood insider and fashion police in Us Weekly.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at The Actors Fund, including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative and the Samuel J. Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 450 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You