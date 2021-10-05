Tituss Burgess, Telly Leung, Andre De Shields & More to Honor Wayne Brady at LIGHT THE LIGHTS! Benefit

The Drama League has revealed a slate of artists who will be participating in the organization's benefit event, Light the Lights! A Drama League Celebration, on October 18, 2021, at The Players (16 Gramercy Park South). Honoring Emmy Award-winner and Grammy Award-nominee Wayne Brady, the event will be hosted by Grammy Award-winner Kandi Burruss and will feature performances by Broadway stars Tituss Burgess, André De Shields, Telly Leung, Bonnie Milligan, and one more to be announced; additional artists speaking at the event include Josh Bergasse, Brenda Braxton, and Jerry Mitchell, with a special video message from Chita Rivera.

The Drama League is also delighted to announce the winners of the TikTok songwriting challenge. The contest, launched earlier this month, challenged composers to post an original Broadway-style "Anthem for the Future of Theatre" on TikTok - a platform that has been instrumental in uplifting emerging theatre professionals during the pandemic. The winning composers/lyricists are Deborah Abramson & Amanda Yesnowitz, Nico Juber & Selena Seballo, Jordan Li-Smith, Paulie Pecorella & Sean McCabe, and Alec Powell. Each songwriting team won $250, and the five winning Anthems will be performed at the benefit by one of the evening's performers.

The creative team behind the evening's program at Light the Lights! A Drama League Celebration includes The Drama League's Artistic Line Producer Ali Skye Bennet, Director Ben Villegas Randle, Music Director David Evans, Production Manager Alberto Ruiz, Lighting Designer Jenn Burkhardt, Stage Manager Rachel Gross, Assistant Stage Manager Veronica Lee, Producing Assistant Latrice Smith, and Social Media Strategist Molly Barson. The onstage musicians include David Evans (piano), Michael Blanco (bass), Greg Skaff (guitar), and Joe Nero (percussion); prior to the main program, guests will be treated to the musical stylings of pianist Eliza Randall.

"I am a proud sponsor of The Drama League's Light the Lights benefit," says Board President Bonnie Comley, Founder and CEO of BroadwayHD, "because I am passionate about supporting the growth of their Directors Project programs, which provide directors with opportunities and access not available anywhere else. I believe Directors are essential to storytelling and when we invest in their career growth, we help strengthen the entire theatre community."

For tickets to the Benefit or ad space in the digital journal, call 212.244.9494 ext 111 or email events@dramaleague.org. Tickets can be purchased, and contributions made, through dramaleague.org/benefit as well.

Light the Lights! A Drama League Celebration is supported by Sceneworks Studios, the 2021 Benefit Sponsor, and BroadwayHD, the Venue Sponsor. The event is co-chaired by Drama League Board Members Mary C. Jain and Joe Pizza. Leadership support is also provided by the benefit's Vice Chairs Bonnie Comley & Stewart F. Lane, John Gore Organization, and Stan Ponte & John Metzner. The Benefit Committee includes CBS, City National Bank, EY, Lakeview Productions, Nederlander Organization, and Talu Productions.

A major portion of every ticket purchased is tax-deductible. All proceeds from The Drama League's Light the Lights benefit support The Directors Project and The Drama League's mission to provide a life-long artistic home for directors.

For more information visit: www.dramaleague.org