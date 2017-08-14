Tina Turner Shares First Look at Official Artwork from TINA Musical

As BroadwayWorld reported back in December, a new musical based on music legend Tina Turner's story is currently in the works across the pond in the UK.

Today, Turner shared via Twitter the new artwork for the musical! Check out the tweet below!

Collaborating on this world premiere with Tina Turner are writer Katori Hall, with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins, director Phyllida Lloyd, set and costume designer Mark Thompson, choreography Anthony Van Laast and musical supervisor Nicholas Skilbeck.

Further details including casting, premiere dates, and more have yet to be announced.

Tina Turner said: "It has been wonderful to collaborate with Katori and Phyllida and to have my story nurtured by such an amazing creative team is thrilling. London has always had a very special place in my heart and it's wonderful to be back."

I am thrilled to share with you our official TINA Musical artwork - So proud! Love, Tina x https://t.co/nr6KAbokwP #tinaturner pic.twitter.com/SXwYQkE8i5 — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) August 14, 2017



