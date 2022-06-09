Tina Satter's IS THIS A ROOM to Be Adapted Into New Film Starring Sydney Sweeney

Click Here for More Articles on IS THIS A ROOM

Tina Satter's Is This A Room, which premiered on Broadway in 2021, will be adapted into a new film.

Deadline reports that the film will star Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney as Reality Winner. The cast is also set to include Josh Hamilton and Marchánt Davis. Satter will adapt the script for the new film with James Paul Dallas.

The film will follow the true story of Reality Winner, the 25-year-old former Air Force linguist who was surprised at her home by the FBI on June 3, 2017.

The play's text was taken from the FBI transcript of her interrogation - and from these pages, Tina Satter wrought an extraordinary human drama between Reality and the agents who question her. In this theatrical thriller, Reality's life is upended before our eyes, and we're left questioning American values and the very nature of the truth.

The Broadway production of Is This A Room played at the Lyceum Theatre, starring Obie Award winner Emily Davis as Reality Winner, Becca Blackwell ("Ramy") as Unknown Male, Will Cobbs ("For Life") as Agent Taylor and Pete Simpson (Gatz) as Agent Garrick.

Satter directed and adapted the Broadway production, which first premiered Off-Broadway in 2019.

Sydney Sweeney is most known for her performance as Cassie in HBO's hit drama series Euphoria. She has also been seen in Handmaid's Tale, Sharp Objects, and White Lotus. She is also set to star in Marvel's Madame Web film, alongside Dakota Johnson.