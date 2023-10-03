Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS is Coming to London Next June

What day is it? It’s October 3rd!

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 2 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 3 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen
Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Cast Of Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS is Coming to London Next June

What day is it? It’s October 3rd!

Mean Girls will be coming to London from June 2024! The smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name will debut at the West End’s Savoy Theatre.

It’s gonna be a little bit dramatic…

Get in, loser, Mean Girls is coming to London! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), opens at the Savoy Theatre late next spring.

Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch – and YES London, we’re making it happen!

The reign begins June 2024. If you want to sit with us, book your tickets and don’t forget… on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

Mean Girls had its world premiere in 2017 at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses, where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and is currently on its second US tour. The upcoming MEAN GIRLS musical film adaptation from Paramount Pictures will debut in UK cinemas in early 2024.

Originally released in 2004, the film Mean Girls has had a profound impact on pop-culture for nearly 20 years. Tina Fey’s hilarious and relatable portrayal of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe and the film's whip-smart satire, iconic catchphrases, and unforgettable characters made it a phenomenon that remains a cultural touchstone to this day.

Tina Fey said: ”We’re so excited to bring Mean Girls to London, where everyone already knows what Regina means.”

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman added: Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe. Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

David Ian, CEO of Crossroads Live, said: “I’m beyond thrilled to have been asked to sit with Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman to produce Tina Fey’s iconic Mean Girls. London audiences are in for a real treat.’’

Watch out for special announcements including dates and casting.

Tickets go on sale from November 1st 2023.

Cool people (and you better be one of them) can sign up for presale access through www.MeanGirlsMusical.com.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below Photo
Photos: Betsy Wolfe Stars In The NEW YORK POPS UNDERGROUND CABARET At 54 Below

Tony Award nominee and Broadway favorite Betsy Wolfe headlined the annual New York Pops Underground cabaret performance on Monday, October 2, 2023 at 54 Below. Wolfe performed selections from Waitress, The Last Five Years, and & Juliet, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award. See photos from the show!

2
Geneva Carr, Michael Cerveris To Lead Industry Reading Of New Comedy 45 BENNINGTON Photo
Geneva Carr, Michael Cerveris To Lead Industry Reading Of New Comedy 45 BENNINGTON

Tony nominee Geneva Carr and Tony winner Michael Cerveris will lead the first NYC industry reading of 45 Bennington, a new play by Ryan McCurdy. Imani Jade Powers (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Becton, and Priyanka Krishnan will round out the ensemble of this comedy about real estate, religion, and other illusions.

3
Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237 Photo
Photos: 2023 BC/EFA Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction Raises Record-Breaking $1,237,179

Broadway’s Happy Place, filled with theatrical treasures, encounters with stars and exclusive auction experiences, welcomed legions of theater lovers from near and far as the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction returned Sunday, October 1, 2023. See photos from the event below!

4
Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Photo
Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Just last week, Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee Leslie Odom, Jr. officially returned to Broadway in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, now running at the Music Box Theatre. In this vide, we're taking you inside opening night!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Photos: First Look Rehearsal Images for the West End Transfer of DEAR ENGLANDPhotos: First Look Rehearsal Images for the West End Transfer of DEAR ENGLAND
Full Cast Announced for Rebecca Frecknall's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBAFull Cast Announced for Rebecca Frecknall's THE HOUSE OF BERNARDA ALBA
Jason Robert Brown will Play London Concert with Cynthia Erivo Next MarchJason Robert Brown will Play London Concert with Cynthia Erivo Next March
'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on Taking on the West End in SUNSET BOULEVARD'I Know That I Have Something That No One Else Has in This World': Nicole Scherzinger on Taking on the West End in SUNSET BOULEVARD

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Recommended For You