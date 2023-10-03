Tina Fey's MEAN GIRLS is Coming to London Next June

What day is it? It’s October 3rd!

Mean Girls will be coming to London from June 2024! The smash hit musical comedy based on the Paramount Pictures film of the same name will debut at the West End’s Savoy Theatre.

It’s gonna be a little bit dramatic…

Get in, loser, Mean Girls is coming to London! Broadway’s hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team including writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon), opens at the Savoy Theatre late next spring.

Meet The Plastics –Regina, Gretchen and Karen. They rule North Shore High and will burn anyone who gets in their way. Home-schooled Cady Heron may think she knows a thing or two about survival of the fittest thanks to her zoologist parents, but high school is a whole new level of savage. When Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a queen bee without getting stung.

Expect iconic characters, razor-sharp wit, and killer songs. Grab your friends and your cool mom, this is going to be fetch – and YES London, we’re making it happen!

The reign begins June 2024. If you want to sit with us, book your tickets and don’t forget… on Wednesdays, we wear pink.

Mean Girls had its world premiere in 2017 at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C and opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre to ecstatic responses, where it played to packed houses. The show then went on a hugely successful US tour in 2019 and is currently on its second US tour. The upcoming MEAN GIRLS musical film adaptation from Paramount Pictures will debut in UK cinemas in early 2024.

Originally released in 2004, the film Mean Girls has had a profound impact on pop-culture for nearly 20 years. Tina Fey’s hilarious and relatable portrayal of high school life struck a chord with audiences across the globe and the film's whip-smart satire, iconic catchphrases, and unforgettable characters made it a phenomenon that remains a cultural touchstone to this day.

Tina Fey said: ”We’re so excited to bring Mean Girls to London, where everyone already knows what Regina means.”

Producers Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman added: “Mean Girls is a timeless comedy that for decades has connected with generations of audiences across the globe. Having worked together for several years on this production, we are immensely proud and excited to be bringing this stage musical, led by this incredible writing and creative team, to London’s Savoy Theatre.”

David Ian, CEO of Crossroads Live, said: “I’m beyond thrilled to have been asked to sit with Lorne Michaels and Sonia Friedman to produce Tina Fey’s iconic Mean Girls. London audiences are in for a real treat.’’

Watch out for special announcements including dates and casting.

Tickets go on sale from November 1st 2023.

Cool people (and you better be one of them) can sign up for presale access through www.MeanGirlsMusical.com.