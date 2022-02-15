Times Square's Iridium Club & Restaurant to Reopen in March

The Iridium, the world-famous jazz, rock, and blues club best known as the "Home of Les Paul," today announced that March 1, 2022 will be its new reopening date. Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic and case surges in New York City, The Iridium had postponed its reopening and have implemented new enhanced measures to ensure the safety of its guests and staff including increased and rigorous cleaning procedures and updating the venue's air filtration system.

In keeping with The Iridium's roots as a restaurant, the 170-capacity seated room pairs live music with upscale contemporary cuisine. The menu features appetizers, including a delicious grape + gorgonzola flatbread appetizer, as well as salads, pasta, and entrees like "The Les Paul" burger and the plant-based "Jerry Garcia." Along with one of the finest wine lists in the city, the cocktail menu offers "The Iridium G+T," "Spicy Chili Spritz," a classic "Old Fashioned, and nightly specialty drinks.

Among the first acts to return to the legendary Iridium stage will be Jeff "Skunk" Baxter of The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan, blues and roots artist Sue Foley, guitar virtuoso Stanley Jordan, folk songwriter Tom Rush, and reggae band The Wailers. The Iridium will also be launching Iridium Underground, a new emerging artists series, on Tuesday, March 15. The series kicks off with Brooklyn based guitarist and producer Mario and the Mood and will continue monthly with a specially curated lineup of up-and-coming New York City artists. For all upcoming show dates and the venue's full lineup visit TheIridium.com.

Since 1994, when The Iridium first opened at 44 West 63rd Street, the venue has established itself as a storied musical landmark - from its cameo in the first season of "Friends," to hosting rock royalty like David Bowie, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, and Slash who were regulars at Les Paul's weekly residency at The Iridium which lasted for 14 years until his passing in 2009. The Iridium, now located at 1650 Broadway, has also hosted Front and Center, public television's critically acclaimed series, and MTV Live Setlist, showcasing next generation talent spanning pop, rock, and R&B.

Artists that have graced The Iridium stage over the past 25 years include Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins, Jeff Beck, Michael Brecker, Sheryl Crow, George Ezra, Billy F Gibbons, Macy Gray, Buddy Guy, Joe Jackson, Stanley Jordan, Dua Lipa, Steve Miller, Muna, Max Roach, Joe Satriani, The Rolling Stones' Mick Taylor and Charlie Watts, Rob Thomas, Jimmie Vaughan, Joe Walsh, Zakk Wylde, among many, many others.

The Iridium's sister property upstairs from the venue, Ellen's Stardust Diner, best known for its singing wait staff of aspiring actors and Broadway performers, reopened in late 2021 and Lessing's Hospitality Group is the management company responsible for oversight and day-to-day operations of Ellen's Stardust Diner and The Iridium. Both locations employ more than 200 people including waitstaff, bussers, dishwashers, chefs, and more, and Ellen's Stardust Diner and The Iridium temporarily closed their doors in 2020 due to complications from the pandemic.

For tickets to all shows at The Iridium go to TicketWeb via www.theiridium.com or The Iridium box office located at 1650 Broadway at 51st Street, 212.582.2121.