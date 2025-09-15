Times Square Casino Set Vote to Take Place This Wednesday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



iGB has reported that the Times Square casino's community advisory committee will vote on Caesars Times Square on Wednesday at 10am, at the Times Square Alliance building. A two-thirds majority vote is required for the proposal to advance to consideration by New York State for one of three downstate casino licences.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the final hearing on a proposed Times Square casino last Thursday, where the marquees of 14 Broadway theaters, including the Majestic, Palace, Samuel J. Friedman, and the St. James lit up with “NO Crime, NO Chaos, NO Casino” and “No Times Square Casino” message.

“A casino threatens to overwhelm this unique neighbourhood character,” said Patricia White, president of the Theatrical Wardrobe Union Local 764. “There are plenty of empty lots in the city. There’ll be jobs there. Go there.”

“Every other proposed site would take away from a possible site for affordable housing,” testified Una Adams, director of organising for Laborers Local 79. “Our members need affordable housing and I am hoping that my child can grow up living in New York City living in affordable housing, which can be built on one of those other sites.”

A Tulchin Research poll released last week showed 67 percent of voters in the surrounding neighborhood oppose a Times Square casino, and 64 percent would be less likely to vote for a candidate who supports the casino.

The No Times Square Casino Coalition is a grassroots campaign that has grown to more than 35 organizations, including IATSE—the largest union on Broadway representing 7 locals and 168,000 workers across North America—the United Federation of Teachers, social service providers like the Ali Forney Center and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, as well as resident groups like the Hell’s Kitchen Neighborhood Association and Westside Neighborhood Alliance.